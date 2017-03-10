Yes, there’s a giant wiener driving around Bluffton and Hilton Head Island today

If you’re questioning your sanity or start craving hotdogs after seeing a rather large frankfurter in traffic, not to worry; The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, and its Hotdogger drivers, are in Hilton Head Island and Bluffton March 10.
According to a news release, the giant Oscar Mayer hot dog will be parked from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kroger at 125 Towne Drive in Bluffton, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kroger at 42 Shelter Cove Lane in the Shelter Cove Towne Center on Hilton Head Island.
Visitors will receive a Wiener Whistle and have the opportunity to climb aboard the Wienermobile.
