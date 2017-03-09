South Korea's disgraced president booted from power by court

A protester wearing a mask, attends during a rally calling for impeachment of President Park Geun-hye near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017. People gathered Friday ahead of a court ruling on whether impeached Park will be removed from office over a corruption scandal or allowed to complete her term. The letters read "Arrest Park Geun-hye."
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Protesters shout slogans during a rally calling for impeachment of President Park Geun-hye near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017. People gathered Friday ahead of a court ruling on whether impeached Park will be removed from office over a corruption scandal or allowed to complete her term. The letters read "Impeachment."
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Supporters of South Korean President Park Geun-hye wave national flags during a rally opposing her impeachment near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017. People gathered Friday ahead of a court ruling on whether impeached Park will be removed from office over a corruption scandal or allowed to complete her term.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Protesters shout slogans during a rally calling for impeachment of President Park Geun-hye near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017. People gathered Friday ahead of a court ruling on whether impeached Park will be removed from office over a corruption scandal or allowed to complete her term. The letters read "Impeachment, Park Geun-hye."
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Supporters of South Korean President Park Geun-hye shout slogans during a rally opposing her impeachment near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017. People gathered Friday ahead of a court ruling on whether impeached South Korean President Park will be removed from office over a corruption scandal or allowed to complete her term.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Supporters of South Korean President Park Geun-hye stage a rally opposing her impeachment near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017. People gathered Friday ahead of a court ruling on whether impeached Park will be removed from office over a corruption scandal or allowed to complete her term. The sign reads " South Koran President Park Geun-hye."
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Protesters shout slogans during a rally calling for the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 9, 2017. South Korean President Park Geun-hye finds out Friday whether a court will remove her from office over a corruption scandal or allow her to complete her term. The letters read "Impeachment."
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Protesters shout slogans during a rally calling for the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 9, 2017. South Korean President Park Geun-hye finds out Friday whether a court will remove her from office over a corruption scandal or allow her to complete her term. The letters read "Impeachment."
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Protesters hold candles during a rally calling for the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 9, 2017. South Korean President Park Geun-hye finds out Friday whether a court will remove her from office over a corruption scandal or allow her to complete her term.
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Protesters shout slogans during a rally calling for impeachment of President Park Geun-hye near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017. Sensing history, hundreds of people gathered Friday ahead of a court ruling on whether impeached South Korean President Park will be removed from office over a corruption scandal or allowed to complete her term. The letters read "Impeachment, Park Geun-hye."
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Protesters shout slogans during a rally calling for impeachment of President Park Geun-hye near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017. Sensing history, hundreds of people gathered Friday ahead of a court ruling on whether impeached South Korean President Park will be removed from office over a corruption scandal or allowed to complete her term. The letters read "Impeachment, Park Geun-hye."
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Supporters of South Korean President Park Geun-hye wave national flags during a rally opposing her impeachment near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017. People gathered Friday ahead of a court ruling on whether impeached Park will be removed from office over a corruption scandal or allowed to complete her term.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
