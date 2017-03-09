Lowcountry Job Fair set for Tuesday

The Lowcountry Job Fair will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Beaufort National Guard Readiness Center, 1 Cavalry Lane, according to a news release.
The fair, which is free and open to the public, will feature more than 50 area employers and businesses that will share hiring preferences and career opportunities. Participants include:
▪ AutoZone
▪ Bayview Manor
▪ Beach House Resort
▪ Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
▪ Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority
▪ Beaufort Memorial Hospital
▪ Best Western Sea Island Inn
▪ Bluffton Township Fire District
▪ Brooks Brothers
▪ Charleston County Sheriff’s Office
▪ Chatham County Sheriff’s Office
▪ Child Abuse Prevention Association
▪ Circle K
▪ Claire’s
▪ Coastal Medical Staffing
▪ ComForCare Home Care
▪ Elite Resort Group (requests wall behind her)
▪ Francesca’s
▪ Guardian Angel’s Sitting Service
▪ Haggar Clothing Co.
▪ Hannah Solar Government Services
▪ Hargray
▪ Home Helpers of the Lowcountry
▪ HR Coastal
▪ KBRS Inc.
▪ Love House Ministries
▪ Lowe’s
▪ Marine Corps Civilian Law Enforcement Program
▪ Marine Corps Community Services
▪ McDonald’s
▪ Montage Palmetto Bluff
▪ National Tire and Battery
▪ The North Face
▪ Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront
▪ Orkin
▪ Parker’s
▪ People Ready
▪ Proof of the Pudding
▪ Ralph H. Johnson VA Hospital
▪ Sam’s Club
▪ The Sea Pines Resort
▪ Sodexo Healthcare
▪ Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island
▪ Source 4 Teachers Educational Managed Solutions
▪ South Carolina Department of Public Safety
▪ South Carolina Ports Authority
▪ Sowell Builder Services (EYC Cos.)
▪ Training Concepts
▪ U.S. Army
▪ U.S. Air Force Recruiting
▪ U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs
▪ Venture Inc. of Beaufort
▪ Walgreens
▪ Walmart (Lady’s Island)
▪ Westin Hilton Head Island Resort and Spa
▪ Whaley Food Service
▪ WHHI-TV
For more information, contact Melanie Gallion, Technical College of the Lowcountry career and transfer services director, at 843-525-8224.
Comments