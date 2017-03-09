Sprout Momma Breads rolls into bigger kitchen on Hilton Head Island

Sprout Momma Breads, a local artisan bread company usually seen at area farmers markets, has made the bread and is prepared to spread to a new location.
A seasoned tenant at the Piggly Wiggly kitchen in the Coligny Plaza, Sprout Momma Breads will open at its new location at 21 Cardinal Road, Suite 105, off Beach City Road on the way to the Hilton Head Airport, according to a post on the company’s website.
“Over the next month, we’ll be waiting on permits, knocking down walls, installing equipment and generally making the place pretty for everyone,” the post reads.
Sprout Momma Breads will continue to serve as a bakery for farmers markets and wholesale customers, but grab-and-go lunches and made-to-order breads and pastries will soon be available at the new location. The business will still appear at the Bluffton Farmers Market and Port Royal Farmers Market.
