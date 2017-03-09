Inn & Club at Harbour Town named among Top 100 Hotels in the world

Flight Network, a Canadian travel agency, recently named The Inn & Club at Harbour Town hotel at Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island as one of the greatest accommodations in the world.
After vetting a list of nearly 1,000 luxury and boutique hotels, resorts, lodges and inns, Flight Network ranked The Inn & Club at Harbour Town 43rd out of the 44 luxury hotels on its Top 100 Hotels in the World.
For months, leading luxury travel specialists, writers and executives with Flight Network examined accommodations based on everything from style to first-class services to the ability to embody local culture and provide access to remarkable environments, according to a news release.
Accommodations were categorized as luxury hotels, boutique inns, luxury resorts, luxury lodges and inns.
