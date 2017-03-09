Savannah boutique owner to introduce fashion label in Belk stores

A new clothing line featured in Belk’s spring collection is a little closer to home than you think.
Emily Bargeron, a Savannah boutique owner and Georgia Southern graduate, recently won a competition to have her own fashion line featured in Belk stores across the country, according to WTOC.
Fifteen pieces from Bargeron’s Mamie Ruth label will be sold in Belk stores and online. She describes her clothing as bright, bold, unique and vintage inspired.
“Southern also has a stereotype of being very preppy. I think I kind of break that mold with my collection. It’s obviously very bohemian,” Bargeron told WTOC. “It’s all peachy, which is perfect for the South.”
There are two Belk stores located in Beaufort County at 332 Robert Small Parkway in Beaufort, and 28 Shelter Cove Lane Suite 100 on Hilton Head Island.
