A new garden shop is about to open in Old Town Bluffton

Cordelia’s Garden Center, Bluffton’s newest full service garden, nursery and landscaping business, will celebrate its opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. March 11 at 172 Bluffton Road.
Owner Anthony Farris, who also owns the Garden Medic on Pine Ridge Drive in Bluffton, offers flowers, plants, trees and hardscapes, as well as retail and installation of nursery items, pavers and other accessories to enhance both residential and commercial landscapes.
Farris, his family, friends and staff, along with the Greater Bluffton Chamber and CVB, invite the public to attend the ceremony.
Detials: 843-757-7513 or cordeliagardencenterllc@gmail.com
Comments