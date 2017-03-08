New insurance and retirement planning business celebrates grand opening in Bluffton

Tidewater Wealth Solutions, an insurance and retirement planning company, will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. March 22 at 16A Palmetto Way in Bluffton Village.
The company specializes in life, disability, long-term care, annuities and identity theft protection programs.
Cherise Barkley and her husband Tony both have individually worked in the financial services industry for more than 18 years. After many years of success in opening and operating offices in six states, five years ago they decided to consolidate and move to Bluffton to provide financial education, solutions and services to the community.
Cherise Barkely is the owner and broker of Tidewater Wealth Solutions, and Tony Barkley owns and operates The B4 Success Company in Bluffton, which offers business consultant services as well as leadership and sales training.
