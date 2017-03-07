Have question about the Hargray sale? Here are some answers

News of Hargray Communications’ sale to investment group Tom Pritzker Family Business Interests might have many customers wondering what changes are in store for their service and for the major internet, telephone and television provider in the Lowcountry.
Below are questions and answers about the acquisition, the new owners and how the sale might affect monthly bills.
Generally, what changes can customers expect?
Michael Gottdenker, Hargray chairman and CEO, said Tuesday the telecommunications provider does not expect any changes to employment, products, services or service levels. “The only thing that will change is that we will have permanent shareholders,” he said.
How much did rates increase before the acquisition?
Hargray Communications alerted Beaufort County customers the company was raising rates by several dollars a month a week before the announcement of the sale. According to Hargray, the rate increases were not caused by the acquisition.
Which companies were involved in the sale?
The Tom Pritzker Family Business Interests acquired Hargray and was advised by The Pritzker Organization, LLC, along with Redwood Capital Investments and Stephens Capital Partners.
Will executive positions at Hargray change?
Hargray CEO Gottdenker, said in a press release the current management team will continue to manage the company.
How much money was Hargray sold for?
Terms of the all-cash transaction were not disclosed. The sale is expected to close between April and June of this year.
What other companies does The Pritzker Organization, LLC control?
Hyatt Hotels, Triton Container and the Marmon Group are just three of many companies overseen by TPO in the past 60 years.
Who’s in charge of TPO?
Billionaire Tom Pritzker, who also serves as executive chairman at Hyatt Hotels Corporation, is the CEO of TPO. Forbes currently estimates Pritzker’s net worth is $3.1 billion.
How much is TPO worth?
TPO is a privately held equity firm, but Hyatt Hotels Corporation opened on the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday morning at $52.51. The Pritzker family of Chicago ranked 7th on Forbes’ 2016 list of richest families.
What other cable providers are in my area if I choose to leave Hargray?
According to BroadBandNow.com, a majority of residents in Beaufort and Hilton Head Island have the option of at least two wired providers, but within Bluffton city limits, only 47 percent of residents can choose from two or more wired providers.
Hilton Head Island: Hargray availability 91.1 percent, Time Warner Cable availability 94.3 percent
Bluffton: Hargray availability 89.6 percent, Time Warner Cable availability 39.3 percent
Beaufort: Century Link DSL availability 87.8 percent, Hargray availability 79.9 percent, Comcast Xfinity availability 14.5 percent
Have a other questions about the Hargray sale? Send them to mhogan@islandpacket.com.
