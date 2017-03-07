Major Hargray news ... the phone, cable and internet company is about to have new owners

0:54 Pat Conroy's widow: 'It's helped me with the grieving process.' Pause

0:48 Okatie wreck involving pickup, SC Highway Patrol trooper ties up SC 170

1:16 Why do we still have Daylight Saving Time?

1:41 Solicitor Stone on the mistrial in the Manigault murder case

1:13 Floating and submerged debris frequently seen in area waters since Hurricane Matthew

0:54 National Action Network plans to protest during RBC Heritage

0:50 New seating has Bluffton kids bouncing in classroom

1:29 Watch Gamecocks celebrate third straight SEC championship

0:38 Mark Sanford evaluates his Beaufort town hall