Major Hargray news ... the phone, cable and internet company is about to have new owners

Just a week after Hargray Communications notified its Beaufort County customers that the internet/phone/cable company was raising its rates by $5 a month comes another announcement.
The company is being sold.
Hargray Communications Group and The Pritzker Organization announced Tuesday that the Tom Pritzker Family Business Interests has agreed to acquire Hargray in an all-cash transaction, according to a press release.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the third calendar quarter. Hargray has been owned by Quadrangle Capital Partners for the past 10 years.
