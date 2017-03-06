Tourism marketing seminar slated for March 21

IPBG Marketing will host a free informational session for businesses, “Tourism Marketing through Digital & Social Media Solutions” from 9 to 10:30 a.m. March 21 at Poseidon, 38 Shelter Cove Lane on Hilton Head Island.
The seminar is open to business owners and managers who are interested in learning how to market their business to Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Beaufort visitors through digital and social media channels.
The event is presented by Bryan Osborn, general manager and vice president of advertising for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette. Coffee and danish will be provided.
Seats are limited to 40, and those who would like to reserve a seat should email bosborn@islandpacket.com or call 843-706-8290.
