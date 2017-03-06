Christie mentor gets probation in United bribery scandal

0:54 Pat Conroy's widow: 'It's helped me with the grieving process.' Pause

0:48 Okatie wreck involving pickup, SC Highway Patrol trooper ties up SC 170

3:04 How a black quarterback shined after integration allowed him to play at Florida high school

1:41 Solicitor Stone on the mistrial in the Manigault murder case

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance

0:54 National Action Network plans to protest during RBC Heritage

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings