March 3, 2017 4:55 PM

Hilton Head company to make safety gear for SC DOT

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

Transportation Safety Apparel, headquartered on Hilton Head Island, has been awarded a five-year contract with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, according to a news release.

TSA will provide ANSI certified high-visibility rain gear for the DOT.

Transportation Safety Apparel is a WBENC-certified company that has been providing high-visibility clothing and accessories as well as uniform items to a variety of industries for over 10 years.

For more information, go to www.tsasafety.com.

