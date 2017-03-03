Hilton Head company to make safety gear for SC DOT

Transportation Safety Apparel, headquartered on Hilton Head Island, has been awarded a five-year contract with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, according to a news release.
TSA will provide ANSI certified high-visibility rain gear for the DOT.
Transportation Safety Apparel is a WBENC-certified company that has been providing high-visibility clothing and accessories as well as uniform items to a variety of industries for over 10 years.
For more information, go to www.tsasafety.com.
Comments