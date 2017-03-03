Wyoming lawmakers override veto, uphold state hiring freeze

The Latest on a supplemental budget bill before Wyoming lawmakers after line-item vetoes by Gov. Matt Mead:
8:25 p.m.
The Wyoming Legislature has upheld a state hiring freeze but not certain state budget cuts that were opposed by Gov. Matt Mead.
Mead exercised his line-item veto authority Thursday and tried to block the freeze as well as cuts affecting the Wyoming Business Council, Department of Corrections and Wyoming Pipeline Authority budgets.
The House and Senate voted by wide margins Friday to keep the hiring freeze in place, including currently vacant positions in corrections.
The overrides required margins of more than 2 to 1 in both chambers.
The Legislature failed to override Mead's veto of cuts affecting the three agencies. The votes happened in the waning hours of this year's legislative session.
11:00 a.m.
Gov. Matt Mead says some spending reductions approved by the Legislature would cut too deep and has vetoed part of a supplemental budget bill.
Mead mostly kept the bill intact but also raises concern in a letter Thursday to House Speaker Steve Harshman about $20 million in cuts to K-12 education.
Mead says the cuts could interfere with an upcoming review of the state's education funding formula, which won the approval of Wyoming courts after years of litigation.
Mead exercised his line-item veto authority to nix cuts to the Wyoming Business Council, Department of Corrections and Wyoming Pipeline Authority, saying they've already experienced major cuts. He also vetoed the Wyoming Water Development Commission budget, which also has come under scrutiny.
The supplemental budget modifies the state's two-year budget.
