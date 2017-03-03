March Macchiato Madness — how you can get a free drink at Starbucks this week

If you have a friend, a date or just feel extra thirsty in the next coming days, Starbucks has an early March deal for you.
From 2 to 5 p.m. March 2-6, any macchiato you buy at Starbucks will come with a free additional macchiato.
Macchiatos are espresso coffee drinks with a small amount of milk or foam. The drink can be ordered hot or iced.
Macchiato flavors available at Starbucks include caramel macchiato, iced caramel macchiato, latte macchiato, iced coconut milk mocha macchiato, coconut milk mocha macchiato, iced cinnamon almond milk macchiato and cinnamon almond milk macchiato.
There are nine Starbucks locations in Beaufort County: 1060 Fording Island Road in Bluffton; 2007 Boundary St. in Beaufort; 11 Palmetto Bay Road on Hilton Head Island; 416 U.S. 278 in the Sea Turtle Marketplace on Hilton Head Island; inside the Harris Teeter at 33 Office Park Road on Hilton Head Island; inside the Kroger at 42 Shelter Cove Lane on Hilton Head Island; inside the Bluffton Kroger at 125 Towne Drive; inside the Bluffton Target at 1050 Fording Island Road; and in the Tanger Outlets Hilton Head at 1414 Fording Island Road.
