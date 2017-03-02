Bluffton residents who like giving monogrammed gifts, get excited for this store to open in the Promenade

Bluffton patrons of Lettrs, a personalization and embroidery gift shop, in the Main Street Village on Hilton Head Island will have a shorter drive for monogrammed gifts this summer.
A brand new building under construction next to Pearce Scott Architects on State of Mind Street will soon house Lettrs’ second, smaller Bluffton location, according to owner Debbie Timen.
Her decision to open in Bluffton was inspired by the town’s “booming area,” Timen said.
“It’s so popular and that’s where the growth is,” she said. “I have a lot of customers in Bluffton and it seemed ... like a natural addition to what I already have.”
Lettrs in Bluffton will offer the same monogramming, embroidery and personalization services as the Hilton Head location, Timen said, as well as a baby department and gifts. She said many of the same designer lines offered at her original store will be available in Bluffton, but not all.
“For example, I will not have Spartina,” she said, noting the Spartina 449 flagship store in Bluffton is just down the street.
Timen’s store will be on the first level of the new building. She said the second floor is available for rent as office space and two one-bedroom apartments will occupy the third floor, something she’s considering Air B&B for.
When asked about parking issues in Old Town Bluffton, specifically in the Promenade where Lettrs will be located, Timen said she’s not worried.
“We will be putting five spaces in front of the store,” she said. “For our customer, (the store) is not going to be open at night, when I feel like it’s most congested.”
Timen said she’s optimistic and hopes to open her store by the end of June.
“I’m excited,” she said. “It will be like a miniature version of the main store.”
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
