How to have a glass of wine, do some shopping, meet artists and jewelry designers all at once in Old Town Bluffton

Abode, a Bluffton home furnishings store and a division of Anne Hagerty Interiors, is kicking off a series of “Sip & Shop” events this spring.
“Sip & Shop” will give people the opportunity to mingle with a featured local artist and jewelry designer each month, while enjoying a glass of wine.
The abode “Sip & Shop” events will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month. Abode Fine Home Furnishings is at 6 State of Mind Street in Bluffton.
The first “Sip & Shop” will begin March 8, followed by events on April 12 and May 10. All events will feature wine, mingling with local artists/jewelry designers and the opportunity to win hourly door prizes. In addition, all attendees will also receive a free gift at each event.
The March 8 “Sip & Shop” will feature the following designers and artists:
▪ Atlanta artist Ali Howell, founder of ali & bird jewelry: Every ali & bird piece is handcrafted, features semi-precious stones and other natural materials. Ali & bird jewelry is marked by sterling silver kissing birds. The “bird” in the company name refers to Ali’s daughter, Lindsey, who was nicknamed “Bird” as a baby.
▪ Savannah artist Wendy Martin, a prolific, multi-disciplinary artist: Originally from Colorado, Martin earned a degree in art history from Savannah College of Art and Design and has since made the Lowcountry her home. An emerging artist, Martin has shown in both solo exhibits as well as in group shows for the past two decades. Her work is represented throughout the Southeast and in her hometown of Colorado Springs. Martin’s work is inspired by nature.
