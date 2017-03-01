The Latest: Hawaii bill on commercial fishing industry dies

1:41 Solicitor Stone on the mistrial in the Manigault murder case Pause

0:40 Beaufort veteran seeks work. Experience: 54 years serving customers

1:03 State and defense deliver opening statements in Manigault murder trial

3:47 Dabo Swinney challenges SC lawmakers in powerful speech to the Legislature

0:20 I've been watching river baptisms since I was four

1:21 Suspicious fire leaves one dead in Burton

3:18 South Carolina honors basketball seniors

6:00 OCEARCH tagging Katharine the great white shark

1:28 The oysters are alright: Hilton Head Oyster Festival 2014