Tanger Outlets to offer year-round shuttle between shopping centers

Tanger Outlets Hilton Head will now offer a year-round, daily complimentary shuttle service between Tanger 1 and Tanger 2, according to a news release. The service began Wednesday.
Instead of having to hop back into their vehicles, shoppers now can take the shuttle back and forth between the two shopping centers from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.
The shuttle will depart from Tanger 1 on the hour and half hour and from Tanger 2 at 15 minutes and 45 minutes into the hour. It will pick up and drop off at Tanger 1 behind Shopper Services and across from Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th by the gazebo and at Tanger 2 behind Shopper Services and at the crosswalk near Kilwin’s Chocolates and Ice Cream and the Salty Dog Restaurant. Posters mark each location.
