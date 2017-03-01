Shelter Cove restaurant comes out of hibernation after closing for winter

Charlie Graingers, a gourmet hot dog, brisket and barbeque restaurant, will be serving up hot links once more in the Shelter Cove Towne Center on Hilton Head Island.
A post on the eatery’s Facebook page states the business will reopen March 6.
The Southern style barbeque franchise opened its first location on the island in September 2016, but a post made on the restaurant’s Facebook page in November 2016 stated the business was closed until March 2017.
Pictures of Charlie Graingers’ products and logos appeared with a sales listing for “a new hot dog, brisket and BBQ restaurant” in the area on Craigslist shortly after the business announced its closure.
The ad never clearly stated the business listed for $279,000 was Charlie Graingers, though the ad and Facebook post stating the restaurant was closed were taken down following the publication of an article about the listing by The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
