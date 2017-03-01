Workforce summit to discuss retaining quality workers in tourism community

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce will discuss challenges related to finding and retaining a quality workforce at the Unite Workforce Summit from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14 at the Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island.
The event is free, but reservations are required. Participants will brainstorm solutions and the next steps to the challenges faced in the area’s tourism community in one of the fastest growing areas in South Carolina.
Keynote speakers include Dr. Bill Hettinger, author of “Living in Paradise: Why Housing is So Expensive and What Communities Can Do About It;” Wendy Northcross, CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce; Steve Benjamin, mayor of the city of Columbia; and Jay Schwedler, CEO of the Sumter Economic Development Corporation.
