Global markets mostly higher following Trump's upbeat speech

1:01 Did you spot any of these celebrities spotted in the region this winter? Pause

0:40 Beaufort veteran seeks work. Experience: 54 years serving customers

1:03 State and defense deliver opening statements in Manigault murder trial

3:04 How a black quarterback shined after integration allowed him to play at Florida high school

0:55 Bluffton Town Council says no way to Hilton Head National annexation

0:50 Burned-out Beaufort County Black Chamber building begins coming down

1:40 'Big business has found us': Addressing the traffic problem on Lady's Island

0:57 Rally in Bluffton on 'Day Without Immigrants'

1:44 Governor Henry McMaster on Raising the gas tax