The Latest: Democratic women in white at Trump speech

0:53 'Feels like yesterday', mother says as she remembers her slain son Pause

1:01 Did you spot any of these celebrities spotted in the region this winter?

1:04 Here's what Harbour Town Yacht Basin looks like recently months after Matthew

0:33 Valentine's surprise(d)! Hilton Head 'Barbershoppers' croon to local women

1:21 Suspicious fire leaves one dead in Burton

1:25 Former Ringling Bros. circus clown, of Beaufort, a man of many talents

0:55 Bluffton Town Council says no way to Hilton Head National annexation

0:40 'They're cute until they're in your house': Flying squirrels a major pest in Lowcountry

6:00 OCEARCH tagging Katharine the great white shark