Gift cards, discounts and DJ to kick off this retailer’s opening at Tanger Outlets

A new clothing store is opening its doors at the Tanger Outlets Hilton Head just in time for spring fashion.
H&M will open its first store in Beaufort County at 12 p.m. March 23 between The Cosmetics Company Store and the Guess Factory Store in Tanger 2, according to a Facebook event posted by the retailer.
The first 200 shoppers in line will receive an all-access fashion pass with a mystery amount of store credit worth up to $300, the post states. The opening event will also feature an in-store DJ.
Customers can bring in old clothing to be recycled before the store opens for 15 percent off their next purchase and a chance to win an H&M gift card valued between $50 and $250.
Comments