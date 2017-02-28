Asian markets mostly lower, watching Trump speech closely

1:15 2017 position preview: South Carolina's quarterbacks Pause

0:53 'Feels like yesterday', mother says as she remembers her slain son

1:01 Did you spot any of these celebrities spotted in the region this winter?

1:03 State and defense deliver opening statements in Manigault murder trial

1:04 Here's what Harbour Town Yacht Basin looks like recently months after Matthew

3:04 How a black quarterback shined after integration allowed him to play at Florida high school

0:55 Bluffton Town Council says no way to Hilton Head National annexation

0:40 Beaufort veteran seeks work. Experience: 54 years serving customers

1:21 Suspicious fire leaves one dead in Burton