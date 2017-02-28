Business

February 28, 2017 6:13 AM

Philadelphia Gas Works seeks rate increase

Philadelphia Gas Works is seeking its first rate increase since 2009, saying the utility's revenue has taken a hit from warmer weather and more efficiency energy use.

PGW on Monday asked the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to approve a $70 million rate increase that would cost the typical residential customer $10.59 more a month.

Chief executive Craig White also cited the utility's rising costs for employee health care, equipment and regulatory compliance. He said in a statement the utility has worked hard to reduce operating costs and identify new sources of revenue.

