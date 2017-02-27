Business

February 27, 2017 12:44 PM

Coastal Home hosting monthly coffee networking event

Staff reports

newsroom@islandpacket.com

Coastal Home is hosting its monthly coffee networking event at 8:30 a.m. March 7 at 1528 Fording Island Road in Bluffton.

The guest speaker will be Daniel Lentz, the marketing and training coordinator at Memory Matters, according to a news release. As a qualified dementia care specialist and provider, Lentz is spearheading an international program called the Purple Angel Project. The initiative is an effort to create a dementia-friendly community.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the Greater Bluffton Chamber at megan@blufftonchamberofcommerce.org or 843-757-1010.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Solar Facilities are increasing in South Carolina

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos