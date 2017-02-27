Fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in January

1:27 No winter, no problem Pause

0:40 'I don't want anyone else to die': sister of man killed on US 17 speaks out at public meeting

3:04 How a black quarterback shined after integration allowed him to play at Florida high school

0:53 'Feels like yesterday', mother says as she remembers her slain son

1:25 Former Ringling Bros. circus clown, of Beaufort, a man of many talents

0:40 'They're cute until they're in your house': Flying squirrels a major pest in Lowcountry

1:49 Shuck yeah? Southern Charm star Shep Rose and best bud Andrew Carmines share shuckin' secrets

1:08 Bill Paxton, known for roles in 'Titanic' and 'Apollo 13,' dies at 61

2:53 Bluffton leaders recognize 'Chopped Junior' contestant