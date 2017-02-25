Hotels, amphitheater, high-end shops planned right beside I-16

Pooler, Georgia will be getting a new mixed-use business development right near Interstate 16.
The development on Blue Moon Crossing will have hotels, offices and shops, according to Business In Savannah. The 150-acre space is being developed by HD Companies, with offices in Savannah and Beaufort.
“The tract was originally part of the Savannah Quarters tract, so a lot of the heavy lifting like zoning has already been done,” said David Hornsby, vice president in charge of development for HD Companies told Business In Savannah on Tuesday.
The development should take about five years to complete and by the end it’s slated to have four hotels built around a “resort-style water recreation area,” an amphitheater area, office space, high-end boutiques, coffee shops and a grocery store, according to the site. Renderings aren’t available yet.
HD Companies is still obtaining permits but is aiming to have the land cleared by June, with groundbreaking to begin soon after, according to the site.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
