Warren Buffett says don't waste money on investment fees

0:53 'Feels like yesterday', mother says as she remembers her slain son Pause

0:57 Port Royal 'Throw Down': With wings, appearance matters — a lot

1:29 Islanders (Only) Beach Park?

2:53 Bluffton leaders recognize 'Chopped Junior' contestant

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

3:04 How a black quarterback shined after integration allowed him to play at Florida high school

4:18 Reporter walks through Coligny Beach Park after Hurricane Matthew

2:52 Surveying Hilton Head Plantation by boat