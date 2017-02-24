Business

February 24, 2017 7:32 PM

Flint may be forgiven on $20M in water loans

The Associated Press
FLINT, Mich.

Gov. Rick Snyder's administration says there's a plan in the works to forgive $20 million in water loans made to Flint.

Snyder adviser Rich Baird believes the state "will be able to facilitate" loan forgiveness due to a law signed by President Barack Obama before he left office. The Flint Journal (http://bit.ly/2lDUt4d ) says Flint has been paying interest on the loans.

The newspaper says Baird made remarks about loan forgiveness at a Feb. 17 meeting. Meanwhile, the state has said it will stop subsidizing water bills and stop payments to Flint's water supplier. Flint has been struggling for two years because of lead-tainted water, although the quality is improving.

Mayor Karen Weaver believes Flint residents should continue to get financial help until water can be consumed without a filter.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Solar Facilities are increasing in South Carolina

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos