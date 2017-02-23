Burgum signs bills aimed at North Dakota pipeline protesters

1:23 Not all of Hunting Island State Park to be closed Pause

0:28 Did Hunting Island's 'Little Blue' pull through?

1:22 Plan a new route: May River Road closed for a few hours

0:19 Boat drops while being moved by crane

0:48 Crane arrives to recover boats from Palmetto Bay Marina

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

0:27 Savannah officers rush potential Talmadge Bridge suicide from behind, rescue him

4:56 'This was my house': Some Palmetto Bay Marina boat owners now homeless

0:39 Stranded boat owners need one more miracle