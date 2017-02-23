Business

February 23, 2017 7:22 AM

Chesapeake reports 4Q loss

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

Chesapeake Energy Corp. on Thursday reported a loss of $343 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $678 million, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

Chesapeake shares have fallen 16 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 5.5 percent. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHK

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Big business has found us': Addressing the traffic problem on Lady's Island

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos