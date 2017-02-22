Budget crisis in New Mexico breeds discord on House floor

The New Mexico House of Representatives approved a plan to increase state revenues by $250 million to stave off further budget cuts and rebuild a financial cushion despite objections from Republican lawmakers.
The Democrat-led Legislature is considering a $6.1 billion spending bill for the fiscal year that starts in July that would hold overall spending steady. That budget plan depends on raising new revenues on taxes and fees on hospitals, car buyers, trucking businesses and online sales by out-of-state retailers. An initial provision to tax sales by nonprofit groups was eliminated Wednesday. The Democratic majority backed the revenue bill on a 37-32 party-line vote on Wednesday.
The bill's sponsor, Rep. Carl Trujillo, D-Santa Fe, said the state needs to leave behind a "cut, cut, cut" approach to balancing its budget.
"We are bleeding so what we need to do is stop the bleeding here," he said. "I think that it is the responsible thing to do for New Mexico."
The Legislature is wrestling with stunted state revenues linked to a downturn in the oil sector and a sluggish economy. Legislative analysts say the state requires $125 million in new revenues in order avoid new budget cuts, before it can add to depleted reserves.
A lingering budget deficit for the current fiscal year was plugged in January by the Legislature and Gov. Susana Martinez by sweeping money from school district reserves and other government accounts. Spending across state agencies was slashed by 2.4 percent during a special legislative session in October, with much larger cuts at most agencies.
Martinez says the new budget plan as drafted is disconnected from New Mexico's values, and Republican lawmakers are pushing for major changes to the revenue bill.
Republican lawmakers have admonished their Democratic colleagues for proposing tax increases, but stopped short of proposing their own overall spending cuts.
"This is really a tax increase as opposed to a tax reform," said Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, during the House debate. "The truth is we don't have to raise taxes even to have a flat budget. There are other options."
House Republicans presented alternatives Wednesday they said can avert spending cuts without outright tax increases. They suggested construction-project delays, temporarily reductions in tax credit payments to New Mexico's film industry and reduced subsidies to a state health insurance pool for the severely ill.
Both parties support applying taxes to internet sales and raising money to some extent by reducing tax deductions for nonprofit hospitals and health care practitioners.
State economists say the health care sector is one of the bright spots on the New Mexico economy but goes relatively untaxed.
