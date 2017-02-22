Nobel-winning economist Kenneth J. Arrow dies at 95

0:54 Jennifer Pinckney: 'I'm making the best of it.' Pause

0:43 Is your dog scratching and scratching and scratching? Try these three tips from local vet

0:45 Student: Our winter concert was held in a middle school gymnasium

0:43 Citizen: It's not about fairness or equity

2:00 How will Hunting Island be rebuilt?

1:18 Downed trees from Hurricane Matthew pulled from Hunting Island's forest

0:23 You're going to love this view of 'Little Blue'

2:53 Bluffton leaders recognize 'Chopped Junior' contestant

0:40 'They're cute until they're in your house': Flying squirrels a major pest in Lowcountry