Russian supply ship launched to International Space Station

0:54 Jennifer Pinckney: 'I'm making the best of it.' Pause

1:07 Hurricane Matthew: How can debris affect the shoreline?

1:40 'That's flak': Gen. Lloyd 'Fig' Newton on his first combat mission over Vietnam

2:53 Bluffton leaders recognize 'Chopped Junior' contestant

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana

1:09 Sinkhole swallows two cars with passengers inside

1:25 The men behind the voices

1:10 Conroy reading buffs: When you read his books, 'you are there'

0:47 What would the new arts, entertainment and cultural director do for Hilton Head Island?