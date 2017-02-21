Business

February 21, 2017 7:28 AM

Trex tops Street 4Q forecasts

The Associated Press
WINCHESTER, Va.

Trex Co. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $12.6 million.

The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $95.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $67.8 million, or $2.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $479.6 million.

Trex shares have increased slightly more than 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREX

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Big business has found us': Addressing the traffic problem on Lady's Island

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos