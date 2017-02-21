In Trump's future looms a familiar shutdown threat

1:13 Floating and submerged debris frequently seen in area waters since Hurricane Matthew Pause

2:53 Bluffton leaders recognize 'Chopped Junior' contestant

1:40 'That's flak': Gen. Lloyd 'Fig' Newton on his first combat mission over Vietnam

0:38 'Now not a good time to be flying around' on local waterways

2:00 How will Hunting Island be rebuilt?

1:10 Learning and laughing - Kids in the kitchen

0:19 Investigation after cyclist killed near Shelter Cove

32:52 Senator Scott speaks on Rule 19, race, and Sen. Sessions

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks