Official charged in United flight bribe case dies at age 62

1:40 'That's flak': Gen. Lloyd 'Fig' Newton on his first combat mission over Vietnam Pause

1:13 Floating and submerged debris frequently seen in area waters since Hurricane Matthew

2:00 How will Hunting Island be rebuilt?

1:18 Downed trees from Hurricane Matthew pulled from Hunting Island's forest

0:23 You're going to love this view of 'Little Blue'

1:40 When do fire investigations warrant calling in ATF and SLED?

1:17 Fire at Beaufort County Black Chamber accidental, Fire Chief says

2:42 What was planned for the new Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce building?

1:12 Investigators pore over the scene of the fire at the black chamber of commerce