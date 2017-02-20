Palmetto Cost Segregation opens

Palmetto Cost Segregation LLC has opened to provide cost segregation services to owners of commercial real estate, according to a news release.
Lindsay Bryan established Palmetto Cost Segregation. Bryan previously worked for KPMG LLP and Dixon-Hughes Goodman LLP. She is a certified cost segregation professional and a certified public accountant, licensed in South Carolina and Georgia.
Palmetto Cost Segregation offers complimentary cost/benefit analyses. Contact Bryan at 843-568-6911 or lbryan@palmettocostsegregation.com for an estimate of the tax benefits and fees for a cost segregation study on your building.
