Law firms consolidate to new location on Hilton Head

Jenkins, Esquivel and Fuentes PA announce the consolidation and relocation of their offices, according to a news release.
The offices at Executive Center on Hilton Head Island and Simmonsville Road in Bluffton have moved to 155 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head.
The firm will continue to handle cases in the fields of personal injury, admiralty, workers compensation, criminal defense, family law and immigration law. The firm employs staff fluent in Spanish.
The new phone number for the firm is 843-593-9999, as well as the previous number for Jenkins (843-785-8800) and the previous number for Esquivel and Fuentes (843-815-3500).
