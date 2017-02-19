Revived by rally, Trump turns back to governing

1:40 'That's flak': Gen. Lloyd 'Fig' Newton on his first combat mission over Vietnam Pause

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:24 'Cook them 'til they're gone': serving oysters for up to 800

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

0:52 Lowcountry residents: 'Immigrant' makes me think of family, roots

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

0:19 Investigation after cyclist killed near Shelter Cove

1:10 Conroy reading buffs: When you read his books, 'you are there'

1:07 Latin mother works, her children show support