Four major developments planned to open in Beaufort County in 2017

While your head might be swimming with all the changes coming with 2017, you might have forgotten that this year is also a crucial time for developing and growing businesses in Beaufort County.
Just two months into the year and we’ve already greeted two new large retailers, a Wal-Mart Super Center and Sam’s Club, at Bluffton Gateway on U.S. 278.
While you were busy eating free samples at Sam’s Club, you might have forgotten about all the other retailers opening soon.
Here are four major developments that are projected to finish this year:
Hobby Lobby, PGA Tour Superstore and (possibly) The Fresh Market in Bluffton
The major shopping center at the intersection of Burnt Church Road and U.S. 278 in greater Bluffton will soon be home to a PGA Tour Superstore, Hobby Lobby and other small tenants as construction continues at the site.
There’s been discussion among locals about whether these stores will open after a sign announcing their arrival, including The Fresh Market, was taken down. The Island Packet & The Beaufort Gazette have been unable to confirm if The Fresh Market will open at the shopping center.
David Oliver, president of Jaz Development LLC, said in September 2016 he hoped to complete the project by March 2017. A representative from PGA Tour Superstore confirmed the store is slated to open in April. Job postings have already been listed on several websites for both Hobby Lobby and PGA Tour Superstore.
Kroger Marketplace in Bluffton
Plans for a 113,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace, additional retailers and apartments at Buckwalter Place in Bluffton were approved by the town of Bluffton in 2015. The first installment of the project, which costs $30 million, was projected to be complete by mid-2017, according to a news release from the developer, Southeastern Development Associates.
Lady’s Island Wal-Mart Supercenter
The fifth Wal-Mart Supercenter to join Beaufort County is currently under construction on Lady’s Island. Kevin Rogers, development officer for WRS Inc. Real Estate Investments, said in December 2016 the project should be complete by March or April 2017.
Sea Turtle Marketplace on Hilton Head Island
Despite major delays at the former Pineland Station shopping center in the summer of 2016, construction has resumed at Sea Turtle Marketplace on William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island. PetSmart, Another Broken Egg and Kitchen & Company were just a few retailers planned for the new shopping complex.
Both PetSmart and Kitchen & Company announced in May 2016, before the delays, the companies would open their stores in Sea Turtle Marketplace by early 2017. Though its unlikely either stores will open in the next few months because of the stall in development, both businesses could still potentially open up shop sometime in 2017.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
