Think you know Bomboras? New name, menu and chef at this Hilton Head Island restaurant say otherwise

If you’ve heard about Rockfish Seafood & Steaks at Bomboras at 5 Lagoon Road on Hilton Head Island, you should know it’s not quite a “new” restaurant.
Co-owner Stacey Romoser said the former Bomboras Grille restaurant has undergone several changes recently, including a new name, menu and chef at the southend eatery.
“We kind of wanted to gear toward more seafood and it just all came together,” she said. “We felt the name Rockfish kind of presented that better.”
Romoser said she and her father, Rocky, who inspired the name, would still have some of the Bomboras favorites on the menu, but have added more seafood and steak entrees.
“Our new chef specializes in seafood and steak, so it’s a perfect match,” she said.
The Bostonian chef, Ken Wisneski, has recently moved to the Hilton Head area and has worked with masters such as celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse. Every night, Wisneski cooks different chef feature dishes and provides wine pairings with three to four courses on the menu, Romoser said.
“We’re just really excited to find him, too,” she said. “He’s got great ideas. The seafood plates are absolutely fantastic.”
Some of those seafood plates include an ahi tuna dish coated with sesame seeds and wasabi mashed potatoes, salmon topped with lump crab meat and hollandaise, Benne Wafter encrusted halibut and several options for the fried fish lover. Special prime rib is also served on Fridays and Saturdays, Romoser said.
Romoser said these changes to the restaurant and menu were to cater to a clientele who visit the area hungry for local fish and dishes. She said the family also hopes to provide catering to more corporate events, rehearsal dinners and even weddings.
“We’re in the Lowcountry and I think that those that come to the Lowcountry like to eat seafood,” she said.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
