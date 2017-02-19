Analysis: Senate moves past expulsion talk, back to budget

1:40 'That's flak': Gen. Lloyd 'Fig' Newton on his first combat mission over Vietnam Pause

0:19 Investigation after cyclist killed near Shelter Cove

0:28 Did Hunting Island's 'Little Blue' pull through?

1:50 Video: Lauderdale visits the likely site of Dr. Buzzard's grave

0:25 Video: Daufuskie author Roger Pinckney tells voodoo tales on the island

1:38 What are the considerations for Port Royal's working waterfront?

0:23 You're going to love this view of 'Little Blue'

1:13 Video: Lowcountry author Roger Pinckney on his voodoo beliefs

0:46 Omar's off to SC State: What sealed the deal for Beaufort star