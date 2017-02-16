American Institute of Architects recognizes 6 projects by local architects

Six projects by local architects were recognized at the American Institute of Architects Hilton Head Island Section’s bi-annual Awards Gala, according to a news release.
Tom Parker of Parker Design Group won a Design Honor Award for The Mizzenmast Town House (residential, greater than 5,000 square feet) on Hilton Head Island; a Design Merit Award for The Bluff Home (residential, less than 5,000 square feet) in Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton; and a Design Merit Award for BFG Communications (substantial renovation) in Bluffton.
William Court of Court Atkins Group won two Design Merit Awards for The Steele Residence (residential, greater than 5,000 square feet) in Palmetto Bluff and for The Artist Retreat (paper architecture/unbuilt) in Palmetto Bluff.
Cooter Ramsey of Allison Ramsey Architects won a Design Merit Award for The Anchorage (substantial renovation) in Beaufort.
For more information, go to www.aiahiltonhead.org.
