House GOP leaders advance new budget plan with college cuts

House Republicans have started advancing a budget-rebalancing proposal that cuts more deeply than Gov. John Bel Edwards wants, hitting agencies the Democratic governor wanted to protect.
The plan approved Wednesday in a 19-4 vote of the Appropriations Committee would use nearly $75 million from Louisiana's "rainy day" fund — $45 million less than the governor proposes — to close a $304 million deficit.
In exchange, the plan sponsored by Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry would cut state financing for public colleges and state prisons, areas Edwards sought to shield. And it would make larger cuts to the state health department than the governor wanted.
It would lessen proposed cuts to the attorney general's office.
Henry called it a starting point for further negotiations. The full House will debate the proposal Friday.
Comments