Puzder withdraws nomination to be Trump's labor secretary

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds Pause

0:51 Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler pitches making technical college free

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

1:48 Trailer: John Wick: Chapter 2 – ‘Wick Goes Off’

0:49 Traits of a good drill instructor

0:56 Hurricane debris pickup hits obstacles on non-plantation private roads

0:55 Bluffton Town Council says no way to Hilton Head National annexation

2:53 Bluffton leaders recognize 'Chopped Junior' contestant

1:18 Downed trees from Hurricane Matthew pulled from Hunting Island's forest