New furry faces at Westminster dog show

Three new breeds are making their debut at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Get to know two of them: the sloughi (SLOO-gee) and the pumi.
The men behind the voices

Hal McCann, a member of the barbershop quartet "Tidal Fource," gives a quick primer on the voices behind the group and give a little taste of what they can do with rendition of "My Wild Irish Rose."

That view though: Take a peek inside Beaufort's Anchorage 1770

The three-story Tabby mansion boasts breathtaking Revolutionary-war architecture, with massive pillars, three large southern-style porches and stunning waterfront views of the Beaufort River. Sitting at the edge of downtown, the monstrous structure has withstood the test of time through wars and hurricanes. Check out Anchorage 1770 for yourself.

