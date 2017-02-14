Attention startups: Educational session to address business formation, liability issues

The Don Ryan Center for Innovation will be hosting an educational session focusing on business formation and liability issues for startups, according to a news release.
The educational session will be lead by Kelly Jolley, managing attorney at the Jolley Law Group. The session, titled “10 Legal Mistakes to Avoid While Starting Up Your Startup,” will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Don Ryan Center for Innovation’s temporary office location at the Bluffton Rotary Community Center, Oscar Frazier Park.
After attending the session, participants will know:
▪ Why coming up with a business name isn’t the first step in creating a business
▪ How to identify the best business entity structure for a startup business and why it isn’t always a LLC
▪ What you can (and can’t) do to protect your company/product name/reputation online
▪ What employment documentation even small companies need to have on-hand
▪ The questions all founders should ask one another up front
For more information and to register, visit www.donryancenter.com or call 843-540-0405.
